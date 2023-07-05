Thursday, July 6, 2023
Russia’s GDP grew by 0.6 per cent

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday that Russia’s economy “continues to recover, despite the sanctions” as the country’s GDP growth in 2023 rose to 0.6 per cent. “The country’s economy continues to recover with confidence, despite the sanctions,” Mishustin said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In 5 months, our GDP growth has reached 0.6 per cent.” “About inflation, it reached 3.4 per cent at the beginning of June,” he added.

Source: Jordan News Agency

