Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 27.17 points to close at 11591.55 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR 8 billion, while the total number of shares traded was 292 million.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 539.05 points to close at 24630.02 points, with a valuation of SAR 32 million.

Source: Saudi Press Agency