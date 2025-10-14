  • Date: October 14, 2025

UNRWA: Food Aid for Gaza Enough for 3 Months, Urges Opening of Crossings

Amman: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed Saturday it has enough food for the Gaza Strip for 3 months, urging the immediate access of humanitarian aid to stop the spread of famine. The refugee agency has a stock of supplies to fill 6,000 trucks, but the Israeli military continued closing crossings, hindering the delivery of aid, said Juliette Touma, UNRWA Director of Communications.

According to Jordan News Agency, she called for support of the United Nations and UNRWA in Gaza, stressing that the agency has a vital role in the resumption of education for approximately 660,000 Palestinian children, who have been out of school for two years.

