King departs for Cairo to participate in international summit to stop war on Gaza

His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday departed for Cairo to head Jordan’s delegation at the Cairo Summit for Peace. Hosted by Egypt, the summit is part of efforts to stop the war on Gaza. The Jordanian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh. His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Source: Jordan News Agency

