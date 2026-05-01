Petra Sees 3,500 Domestic Visitors During Labor Day Holiday

Petra: The Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Adnan Sawa'ir, announced that approximately 3,500 Jordanians visited Petra over the Labor Day holiday as part of the "Urdunna Jannah" (Jordan is Paradise) program.

According to Jordan News Agency, Sawa'ir highlighted that Petra has around 5,000 hotel rooms and 7,000 beds, showing the available accommodation capacity in contrast to current occupancy levels. He reported that hotel occupancy in Petra during the holiday reached 18 percent, indicating the effects of ongoing regional conditions on tourism activity.

Sawa'ir stressed that Petra continues to be Jordan's top destination for international tourists, noting that approximately 83 percent of foreign visitors to the Kingdom make Petra their primary destination.

In related developments, about 13,000 participants engaged in the "Urdunna Jannah" program during the holiday. They were spread across 60 tourist routes, traveling on 280 buses with licensed tour guides, coinciding with the Labor Day holiday and the weekend.