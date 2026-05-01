Aqaba Hotels See 96% Peak Occupancy During Labor Day Weekend

Aqaba: Jordan's coastal gateway saw a massive influx of domestic and international visitors over the Labor Day weekend, with hotel occupancy rates in Aqaba nearly hitting 100%. The surge underscores the city's growing appeal as a regional hub for holiday travel and provides a substantial lift to the local service economy. According to Jordan News Agency, Thabet Hassan Al-Nabulsi, Commissioner for Tourism and Youth at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), noted that while the average occupancy for the holiday period stood at 76%, the weekend figures told a more dramatic story. Performance peaked on Friday at a staggering 96% occupancy, following a robust 94% on Thursday. This high demand was consistent across the board, with five, four, and three-star hotels all maintaining rates between 75% and 77%. Local hospitality leaders reported that the "sold-out" status of many hotels translated into a windfall for the city's broader ecosystem. From maritime excursions and diving centers to restaurants a nd retail markets, the holiday crowds sparked a level of commercial activity that operators say is vital for the sector's year-round sustainability. Much of this momentum is being credited to targeted strategic initiatives. The "Rouhaha Betred Al-Rouh" campaign, backed by ASEZA, alongside the national "Urdun Jannah" program, has successfully positioned Aqaba as more than just a seasonal escape. By blending competitive pricing with diverse entertainment offerings, these programs have ensured that Aqaba remains the Kingdom's primary destination for high-traffic holiday weekends.