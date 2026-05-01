Industrial Leaders Hail Jordanian Workers as the “True Capital” of National Development

Aqaba: The East Amman Investors Association celebrated Labor Day on Friday by reaffirming the pivotal role of the Jordanian workforce as the cornerstone of the Kingdom's industrial modernization. In a statement reflecting on the national holiday, the association highlighted that the Jordanian worker remains the primary driver of economic resilience and a vital pillar of the nation's sustainable development goals.

According to Jordan News Agency, Iyad Abu Haltam, Chairman of the EAIA, stated that empowering the national workforce is an economic and social priority. "The Jordanian worker is the true capital of any development process," Abu Haltam emphasized, noting that creating dignified, stable work environments directly enhances productivity and fuels national growth in alignment with royal directives for economic reform.

The association supported its commemorative message with significant performance data, detailing a robust track record in labor market integration. They reported the successful placement of 4,674 job seekers across various industrial sectors and the stabilization of 2,474 existing employees in their roles. Additionally, the EAIA organized 51 specialized events and nine job fairs in coordination with public and private entities, thereby creating direct bridges between industry leaders and the youth.

The association also highlighted skill development initiatives, with over 3,280 participants benefiting from "Basic Employment Skills" programs. Specialized training in mid-level management and supervision was also delivered to dozens of industrial firms. In partnership with the National Employment and Training Company, the Marka Vocational Training Institute successfully trained 653 individuals, with 500 graduates immediately transitioning into the workforce.

Beyond recruitment, Abu Haltam emphasized the association's focus on modernizing Human Resources (HR) frameworks within East Amman's factories. By implementing advanced training in performance evaluation, workforce planning, and organizational structuring, the EAIA aims to reduce labor turnover and foster high-satisfaction work environments. Occupational health and safety remain a top priority, with dedicated programs designed to embed a culture of prevention and hazard management across the industrial landscape.

The East Amman industrial area, encompassing Marka, Ohud, Tariq, Abu Alanda, and the Ring Road, is a vital economic engine for the capital. It hosts approximately 1,800 small, medium, and large-scale enterprises, collectively employing over 30,000 workers, the vast majority of whom are Jordanians.