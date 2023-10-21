Aid convoys begin entry into Gaza through Rafah crossing

Hundreds of trucks loaded with food and medical aid began entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing to provide aid to Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli occupation army bombing of the Strip for the fifteenth day in a row. The trucks, which were provided by several Arab countries, including Jordan, moved into gear and headed into Gaza after waiting for a couple of days near the borders. Egyptian authorities have paved the way for aid to enter through the Rafah crossing, most of which includes the medical equipment that the Gaza Strip needs. The nearly two-week-long Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 4,137 Palestinians, including 1,524 children, and the wounding of more than 13,000 people. The besieged Strip is seeing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, with its population suffering from a scarcity of food and water as a result of the Israeli government’s comprehensive closure placed on Gaza, as well as a total blackout of electricity and gasoline.

Source: Jordan News Agency