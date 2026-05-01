Gov’t Communication Minister Mourns Journalist Salem Al-Qbeilat

Amman: Minister of Government Communication and official government Spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani mourned the passing of journalist Salem Musbah Mousa Al-Qbeilat, who died on Thursday.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Momani paid tribute to the late journalist's professional contributions, recalling his work with weekly newspapers in earlier years as well as with several online news platforms. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and to the wider Jordanian journalism and media community.