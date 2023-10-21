Defense Minister Receives Phone Call from French Minister of Armed Forces

Riyadh, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Minister of Defense, received a phone call from the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations, the existing cooperation in defence fields, discussed joint coordination regarding regional issues, and the efforts aimed at de-escalation in the region.

They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and its surroundings, as well as international efforts related to them.

The Saudi Defense Minister emphasized the necessity of ceasing military operations, protecting civilians, and upholding international humanitarian law.

He also stressed the importance of working to find solutions for the restoration of stability in the region and the reinitiation of the peace process, enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.

Source: Saudi Press Agency