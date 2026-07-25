Jordanian Tour Guides Celebrate Inclusion in Jerash Festival for First Time

Jerash: The Jordan Tour Guides Association (JTGA) has expressed its approval of a pioneering decision by the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts to include tour guides from Jerash Governorate in the festival's activities for the first time during its 40th edition. This move is seen as a way to strengthen the connection between the festival's cultural elements and the historical and archaeological importance of the ancient city of Jerash.

According to Jordan News Agency, JTGA President Ayman Omar highlighted that this inclusion is a significant step that acknowledges the vital role local guides play in conveying the history and cultural significance of the archaeological city to visitors. By involving local guides, the festival aims to enrich the visitor experience by integrating a knowledge-based aspect into its artistic and cultural offerings.

Omar emphasized that this initiative is particularly timely, considering the recent decline in inbound tourism due to regional developments. It presents an opportunity to leverage the expertise of local guides, boost domestic tourism, and highlight Jordan's archaeological sites while emphasizing the importance of investing in national expertise to bolster the tourism sector under various circumstances.

Mahmoud Bani Mustafa, head of the Tour Guides Committee in Jerash, stated that the participation of local guides allows for a professional presentation of the documented historical narrative of the ancient city. It also offers visitors insights into the stories behind Jerash's archaeological landmarks and cultural heritage, transforming a visit to the festival into a holistic experience that merges culture, art, and history. This initiative also reinforces Jerash's status as a cultural and tourism destination throughout the year.