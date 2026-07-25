  • Date: July 26, 2026

George Wassouf Performs to Packed Audience at Jerash Festival

Jerash: Syrian-Lebanese singer George Wassouf performed to a packed audience on Saturday evening at the South Theatre as part of the 40th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts.

According to Jordan News Agency, the concert was attended by notable figures such as Minister of Culture and chairman of the festival's Higher Committee Mustafa Rawashdeh, Ministry of Culture Secretary-General Nidal Al-Ayasrah, and festival director Yazan Khudair. Wassouf opened the event by expressing his deep connection with the Jerash Festival, highlighting its significance in his artistic journey. He also conveyed his gratitude towards Jordan and its people for their warm hospitality and wished for the kingdom's continued safety and prosperity under its Hashemite leadership.

Throughout the evening, Wassouf captivated the audience with a selection of his most beloved songs. The setlist included popular tracks such as Ya Bayaeen El-Hawa, Ya Leil Al-Asheqeen, Bet'atibni Ala Kelmah, Qadduka Al-Mayyas, Tabib Jarrah, Saber wa Radi, Qalb Al-Asheq Daliluh, and Kalam El-Nas, alongside other hits from his extensive repertoire.

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