  • Date: July 26, 2026

Jordan Condemns Houthi Attack on Saudi Vessel in Red Sea

Jordan: Jordan condemned on Saturday an attack by Yemen's Houthi militia on a Saudi ship in the Red Sea as a blatant violation of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and a threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs reaffirmed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of such attacks, stressing the Kingdom's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and support of all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, and resources.

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