Jordan Tests National Emergency Mobile Alert System Across Governorates

Amman: The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), and licensed telecommunications operators, has launched a series of tests of the country's national emergency mobile alert system across most governorates. The tests aim to assess the system's readiness to warn the public of crises, disasters, and other emergencies.

According to Jordan News Agency, the NCSCM has urged the public not to be concerned upon receiving the test messages. The alerts will be sent to mobile phones in both Arabic and English and will be accompanied by a distinctive warning tone to attract users' attention and ensure the messages are noticed immediately.