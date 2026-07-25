Lebanese Singer Majida El Roumi Visits Princess Taghrid Institute to Support Women’s Empowerment Initiatives

Amman: Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi visited the Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training on Saturday to learn about its programs aimed at empowering girls and women and expanding their access to education, employment, and dignified living.

According to Jordan News Agency, during the visit, the Institute's Director-General, Aghadir Jwaihan, outlined the organization's more than 15-year record of supporting underprivileged groups through development programs and initiatives designed to build beneficiaries' capacities and promote sustainable development.

Jwaihan emphasized the importance of cooperation among different sectors and influential public figures in supporting humanitarian and development causes. She reiterated the foundation's commitment to empowering individuals and families and helping build a more stable and dignified future.

El Roumi praised the humanitarian work carried out by the Princess Taghrid Institute, commending its efforts to serve the community and stressing the importance of supporting initiatives that create a meaningful impact and provide hope for beneficiaries.

The visit included a tour of the institute's facilities, where El Roumi was briefed on its key programs and projects and heard success stories illustrating the positive impact of its work. She also learned about initiatives focused on women's empowerment, supporting girls without family support, and expanding opportunities for education and vocational training.

The visit forms part of the institute's efforts to strengthen community partnerships and raise awareness of humanitarian issues, with the aim of broadening support for its programs and initiatives.