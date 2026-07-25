Amman, West London Chambers of Commerce Sign MoU to Boost Economic Ties

Amman: The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and West London Chambers of Commerce have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the business communities of Jordan and the United Kingdom. The agreement is designed to expand direct communication channels between Jordanian and British companies, fostering new partnerships and joint ventures. According to Jordan News Agency, the ACC statement issued Saturday noted that the memorandum was signed by ACC Chairman Senator Khalil Haj Tawfiq and West London Chambers' CEO Alan Rides. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Ya'rub Qudah and Minister of Investment Dr. Tariq Abu-Ghazaleh, on the sidelines of the Jordanian-British Business Forum held in London. During the ceremony, Haj Tawfiq emphasized that the MoU, signed in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II, reflects a commitment to transforming the Jordanian-British relationship into direct economic partnershi ps between the two countries' private sectors. He highlighted that the agreement aims to leverage available opportunities to increase trade and investment and to enhance cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. Haj Tawfiq remarked that the ACC views the memorandum as an institutional action plan intended to yield tangible results. This plan includes increasing communication between companies, exchanging trade delegations, organizing business meetings, promoting investment opportunities, and opening new channels for Jordanian products and services in the British market. He further explained the significance of the British market for the Jordanian private sector, noting that strengthening direct communication between business owners in both countries would help explore new opportunities in trade, services, and investment. Additionally, it would facilitate knowledge and technology transfer and the exchange of expertise. Haj Tawfiq pointed out that Jordan offers significant competitive advantages, a sophisti cated business environment, and a strategic location that can serve as a platform for British companies seeking access to regional markets. He urged the British business community to broaden its awareness of the opportunities available in Jordan across various economic sectors. Regarding the next steps, Haj Tawfiq mentioned the challenge of converting the momentum generated by the forum and His Majesty the King's meetings with British business leaders into actionable opportunities, projects, and partnerships. This would be achieved through institutional mechanisms ensuring follow-up, continuity, and the achievement of practical results. Under the memorandum, both parties will collaborate, in coordination with partners in the Jordanian and British private sectors, to establish a joint business council representing various economic sectors. This initiative aims to strengthen trade and investment relations, increase exports of goods and services, and support the establishment of partnerships between members an d the business communities on both sides.