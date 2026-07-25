Finance Minister Evaluates Expansion Plans at Queen Alia International Airport

Amman: During an inspection visit to Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) on Saturday, Finance Minister Abdul Hakim Shibli reviewed operations, customs procedures for passenger reception and baggage handling, as well as future expansion plans. He emphasized the need for constant development of the airport's operational system, improved efficiency of services through smooth passenger and baggage movement, and the introduction of the latest technology in baggage handling and inspection. The minister expressed gratitude to the staff and pledged government support for development and modernization schemes aimed at improving service quality.

According to Jordan News Agency, Jordan Customs Department Director General Brigadier General Ahmad Akalik stated that the department continues to modernize baggage inspection procedures by relying on smart systems and cutting-edge technology to achieve speed and efficiency while maintaining security and control requirements.

Airport International Group (AIG) CEO Nicolas Deviller provided insights into key expansion projects being implemented to increase the airport's capacity from 12 to 18 million passengers annually. He explained that the next phase will involve the expansion of the baggage claim area, which will feature a new space equipped with four modern conveyor belts and advanced inspection systems to enhance operational capacity and improve the passenger experience. Deviller emphasized that close cooperation between AIG, customs, and security agencies is crucial for employing the latest technologies and raising the level of services and security at QAIA.