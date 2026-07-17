Jordan and Venezuela Enhance Diplomatic Ties with New Agreements

Amman: The government has published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) approved by the Cabinet to strengthen cooperation with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, covering the establishment of a political consultation mechanism between the two countries' foreign ministries and academic cooperation in diplomatic training.

According to Jordan News Agency, the Cabinet approved an MoU establishing a political consultation mechanism between Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Venezuela's Ministry of the People's Power for Foreign Affairs to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The agreement aims to formalize political consultations between the two sides, strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation, and promote relations based on mutual respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The Official Gazette also published a second MoU on academic cooperation in diplomatic training between the two foreign ministries. The agreement seeks to enhance collaboration between the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute and its Venezuelan counterpart through joint training initiatives, capacity building for diplomats, and the exchange of expertise based on mutual respect and shared benefit.