Jordan’s Makhadmeh Joins Officiating Crew for 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

Amman: The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has appointed Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh as the fourth official for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which will be played on Sunday in the United States between Argentina and Spain. The match will be officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, with fellow Slovenians TomaÅ¾ Klancnik and AndraÅ¾ Kovacic serving as first and second assistant referees. Jordan's Adham Makhadmeh will serve as the fourth official, while fellow Jordanian Mohammad Khalaf has been appointed reserve assistant referee.

According to Jordan News Agency, Makhadmeh's appointment to one of football's most prestigious matches follows his impressive performances as the referee in four matches during the tournament. The appointments underscore the growing international recognition and standing of Jordanian referees on the global football stage.