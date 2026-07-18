Jordanian Referees Assigned to 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

Aqaba: Jordanian refereeing will be represented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday in the United States, where Argentina face Spain. FIFA has appointed international referee Adham Makhadmeh as the fourth official for the title match at MetLife Stadium. According to Jordan News Agency, fellow Jordanian official Mohammad Al-Kalaf will also participate as the reserve assistant referee. Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been chosen to lead the officiating crew. The appointments follow a successful tournament run for the Jordanian refereeing delegation, which included Makhadmeh, Al-Kalaf, and Ahmed Al-Ruwaili. The crew previously managed four matches during the competition, starting with the group stage match between Spain and Cape Verde, followed by New Zealand vs. Belgium, England vs. DR Congo in the round of 32, and the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium. The assignments represent a milestone for national sports officiating, marking the first time Jordanian referees have been sel ected to join the officiating team for a World Cup final match. Spain secured their place in Sunday's final after defeating France in the semifinals, while defending champions Argentina advanced by eliminating England.