Greater Amman Municipality Increases Per Capita Green Space to 4.25 Square Meters

Aqaba: The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has expanded the capital's total green space to over 19,000 dunams, raising the per capita share of green areas to 4.25 square meters.

According to Jordan News Agency, the development is part of GAM's long-term environmental strategy to mitigate urban heat, reduce vehicle emission pollution, and adapt to climate change within the city's mountainous topography. GAM's 2022-2026 agricultural and forestry strategy focuses on accelerating urban afforestation, maintaining existing parks, and managing landscape expansion despite rapid population growth and dense real estate construction.

Mueen Zureikat, GAM's Executive Director of Agriculture, stated that the municipality has increased the number of neighborhood parks from 134 to 145, with the final stages of the Eskan Al-Dakatrah park in Shafa Badran currently nearing completion. The municipality has also expanded its network of larger public parks from 11 to 15, while rehabilitating three existing locations, including the Uhud park in the Uhud district. The expansion includes major recreational projects, notably Al-Nashama Park, which was inaugurated earlier this year by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

Strategic metrics reveal that Amman's total managed green areas grew from 13,000 dunams to 19,800 dunams over a four-year period, representing a total target expansion of 1,500 dunams beyond initial baselines. This growth raised the per capita green space from approximately 3.4 square meters in 2022 to the current 4.25 square meters. Concurrently, the proportion of public green space relative to the city's total land area rose from 1.7 percent to 2.44 percent. To support this logistical expansion, municipal nurseries have achieved 80 percent self-sufficiency in producing forest trees, ornamental plants, and saplings for urban placement.

Urban planning specialists emphasize that public parks function as essential health, social, and environmental infrastructure rather than optional urban landscaping. In complex topographies like Amman, organized green networks help regulate local microclimates, lower surface temperatures, and improve air quality. To maintain the quality of these spaces, the municipality operates five dedicated agricultural regional centers across the capital: South Amman (Al-Muqabalayn), North Amman (Al-Jubaiha), West Amman (Tla' Al-Ali), Central Amman (Prince Hussein Street), and East Amman (Al-Mahatta). These facilities oversee regular infrastructure maintenance, safety operations, and seasonal replanting across street islands, intersections, and public squares.