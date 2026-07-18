JSMO Conducts 82,000 Laboratory Tests to Ensure Product Compliance

Aqaba: The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) announced that its laboratories have performed approximately 82,000 laboratory tests on various products since the beginning of the year to verify compliance with national standards and technical regulations.

According to Jordan News Agency, JSMO Acting Director General Wafa Al-Momani stated that the technical and regulatory inspections follow international best practices aimed at ensuring market product safety, bolstering consumer confidence, and supporting national industrial competitiveness.

The testing volume included approximately 28,000 laboratory evaluations conducted on food items, detergents, lighting equipment, and mineral oils. Additionally, JSMO inspected 41,500 measuring instruments and pre-packaged containers, verified petroleum product quality at fueling stations across the country, and tested 12,500 gold and silver jewelry samples to secure fair trade and consumer rights.

Regulatory updates within the framework included the issuance of 283 new Jordanian standards and technical regulations designed to modernize the legal infrastructure and align with recent technological and industrial shifts.

The newly introduced regulations targeted several sectors, focusing on lubricating oils, secondary batteries, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, electrical cables, road EVs, conductive charging systems, compressed natural gas (CNG), construction materials, and insulation products.

The updates also covered energy management systems, adventure tourism, toy safety, cosmetics, and food product labeling requirements to assist in the transition toward technical modernization and sustainable economic frameworks.

The organization reaffirmed its ongoing collaboration with government entities, private sector representatives, and academic institutions to draft specifications that match international benchmarks.

JSMO confirmed that these infrastructure quality developments align with the country's Economic Modernization Vision to protect consumers, support the local business environment, and increase the access of Jordanian goods to regional and international markets.