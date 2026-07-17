  • Date: July 18, 2026

Jordan Condemns Iranian Attacks on Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait

Jordan: Jordan on Friday condemned what it described as Iran's "blatant attacks" targeting the sisterly states of Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, calling them a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security, stability, and territorial integrity, and a dangerous escalation that constitutes a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, stressing the Kingdom's support for all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

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