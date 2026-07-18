Aqaba Truck Movement Rises 23 Percent Under New Management System

Aqaba: The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) announced that the newly implemented truck entry and exit management system recorded approximately 445,000 truck trips between March 1 and June 30. Operated by Maqta Ayla, the project maintained a daily average of 3,700 trips over the four-month period.

According to Jordan News Agency, June recorded the highest volume within the period, with completed permits reaching 125,000. This represents a 20 percent increase compared to May, which registered 105,000 permits. The remaining period saw 106,000 completed permits in March and 108,000 in April.

The daily average traffic in June rose to approximately 4,200 trips per day, peaking at a maximum single-day flow of 4,920 trips. Compared to the 2025 daily average of 3,000 trips, overall truck movement during the current period grew by 23 percent, indicating an expansion in freight volume toward the Aqaba zone.

The data reflects growing logistics and shipping activity through Aqaba amid ongoing regional dynamics, reinforcing the port city's role in supporting trade, transport, and supply chains. Officials noted the figures underscore the necessity of continuing infrastructure and efficiency upgrades to maintain fluid traffic management.