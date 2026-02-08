JCC and Belgrade University to Enhance Cooperative Sector Collaboration

Amman: Jordan Co-operative Corporation (JCC) Director General Abdelfattah Shalabi met with Vladan okic, Rector of Belgrade University, Russia, to discuss ways to enhance educational and training cooperation, share expertise, and exchange mutual visits.

According to Jordan News Agency, during the meeting, both sides confirmed the importance of documenting collaboration to benefit Jordan's cooperative sector and learning from the two countries' relevant experiences. They explored the possibility of launching a framework for joint cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding, which would highlight the importance of strengthening partnerships based on mutual benefit and the transfer of knowledge and expertise.

Shalabi emphasized that JCC prioritizes global partnerships to strengthen Jordan's cooperative sector. This includes updating legislation, developing new cooperative regulations, establishing a Cooperative Development Fund, and creating the Cooperative Development Institute for training members and staff. He also outlined plans to integrate cooperative studies into Jordan's school and university curricula, with the aim of establishing a university dedicated to cooperative studies in the future.

okic highlighted Belgrade University's 45-year history of teaching cooperative studies and economics, noting that the visit aims to expand regional cooperative collaboration.