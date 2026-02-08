Environment Ministry Says Communication Channels Open to Public, Investors, Media

Amman: The Ministry of Environment on Sunday affirmed that its communication channels with citizens, investors, and the media are fully open, in line with its approach to enhancing transparency, direct communication, and serving all segments of society.

According to Jordan News Agency, Ministry spokesperson Shorouq Abu Taleb stated that Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman follows an open-door policy in dealing with citizens, investors, and various partners. He believes in the importance of direct dialogue, listening to feedback and complaints, and following them up within approved institutional frameworks.

Abu Taleb explained that the minister's WhatsApp number, previously announced during the Government Communication Forum, is available to the public to receive remarks and inquiries: (00962797377792). This initiative aligns with government directives aimed at openness towards citizens and strengthening direct communication. Complaints and remarks received are forwarded to the relevant directorates and competent authorities to ensure a rapid response and efficient handling of issues.

She added that organizing some aspects of communication through the minister's office is intended to strengthen institutional work and ensure professional and orderly follow-up of cases, not to limit direct communication. The ministry has designated a unified complaints number (117119) to receive environmental remarks and inquiries continuously.

Abu Taleb emphasized the ministry's commitment to maintaining direct communication with the media, appreciating its role in spreading environmental awareness and strengthening community partnership. The spokesperson's phone number (0799856853) is available to journalists and media outlets for direct communication and inquiries.

The ministry reiterated its openness to all remarks and proposals and its commitment to enhancing communication channels with citizens, investors, and the media, thereby supporting environmental work and sustainable development efforts.