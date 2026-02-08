Yarmouk Water Company Resumes Operations at Wadi Al-Arab Well No. 6

Irbid: Yarmouk Water Company on Sunday resumed operation of Wadi Al-Arab Well No. 6 after completing rehabilitation and upgrading works under a special tender for well rehabilitation, supervised by the company's Wells Directorate and the Geology and Information Department.

According to Jordan News Agency, company spokesperson Mutaz Obaidat said the rehabilitation works included cleaning the well and conducting the necessary technical tests. Water samples were taken and examined, and results showed they met drinking water standards. He added that pumping had resumed toward the Muath bin Jabal reservoir.

The company had announced a week earlier that it would be forced to temporarily reduce pumping hours in some areas and communities of Shouna Al-Shamaliya due to the rehabilitation works on the well supplying the Muath bin Jabal reservoir, which serves areas in Shouna Al-Shamaliya.

The company said the completion of the rehabilitation works and the resumption of operation would help improve water supply quantities to those areas.