Foot marching from Dhamar to Hodeida for 1,000 members of Reserve and Central Intervention Forces

The graduates of the Quran ally Batch carried out a “fighter course” of the Reserve and Central Intervention Forces, foot marching from Dhamar province to the city of Bagel in Hodeida province.

Participants in the one thousand fighters’ walk travelled 100 kilometres within 15 hours, which reflected the level of training and rehabilitation they received.

This evening, national channels broadcast scenes from the majestic march of members of the Reserve and Central Intervention Forces, which showed their high readiness.

Source: Yemen News Agency