Sub-committee’s meeting to receive complaints and redress affected people on Sana’a Airport campus

The sub-committee for receiving and redressing affected at Sana’a International Airport campus, headed today , Monday, by the Deputy Minister of Justice – Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Ismail Al-Wazir, discussed developments related to the airport campus.

The committee stressed the importance of preserving the lands and campus of the airport and preventing any random developments or construction in it in order to preserve the safety of air navigation.

The committee called on citizens whose property is located on the airport campus not to undertake any developments or construction in the airport campus to ensure obtaining their rights.

Dr. Al-Wazir explained the keenness of the main committee to preserve Sana’a airport campus and its interest in resolving citizens’ problems , speedy settlement of their cases , problems related to the airport campus and the surrounding areas, based on the directives of the President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, to provide all facilities to redress the affected and compensate them according to the available capabilities.

Source: Yemen News Agency