CARC Affirms Safety of Kingdom’s Airspace Amid Kuwait Flight Suspension

Amman: The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced that the kingdom's airspace remains secure and that air traffic is functioning without any restrictions or disruptions. The statement was made following the temporary suspension of flights to Kuwait.

According to Jordan News Agency, CARC Chief Commissioner Captain Daifallah Alfarajat clarified that recent changes to flight schedules are attributed to operational conditions and precautionary measures implemented by destination countries, rather than any limitations or procedures at Jordanian airports. He emphasized that all decisions related to the operation of Jordanian flights undergo systematic reviews in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

Alfarajat provided the latest updates on flight operations to Gulf destinations. Currently, Kuwait has temporarily halted flights as a precautionary step due to the current security assessment, making it the only suspended destination. Bahrain has resumed air traffic after a brief three-day suspension, with flights now operating as usual. Meanwhile, flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar continue as per their regular schedules without any operational constraints.

Travelers are encouraged by Alfarajat to maintain regular communication with their airlines to stay informed about any changes to flight schedules before proceeding to the airport.