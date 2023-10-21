  • Date: October 22, 2023
UNRWA receives 20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza

Palestinian sources said that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) received on Saturday 20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, after entering the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side, through the Rafah border crossing. The Rafah crossing was opened earlier this morning to provide aid to Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli occupation army bombing of the Strip. Hundreds of trucks, which were supplied by several Arab countries, including Jordan, are also on standby at the crossing.

Source: Jordan News Agency

