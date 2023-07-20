Wheat prices rising for third consecutive day

Wheat prices rose Thursday for the third day in a row after Russia threatened to treat ships destined for Ukrainian ports as military cargo, deepening fears of a global food security crisis. Wheat futures were the most traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange, rising by 1.4 per cent, at 737.6 cents a bushel, recording the highest level in 3 weeks. According to CNBC, the increase in wheat prices comes after a jump of 8.5 per cent in the previous session, the largest daily gain in more than a year with the escalation of geopolitical tensions. Wheat prices are still below the peak levels of 1177.5 cents per bushel recorded in May 2022.

Source: Jordan News Agency