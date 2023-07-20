Shura Speaker Reviews Bilateral Relations with Thai Prime Minister

The Speaker of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh met today in Bangkok, Thailand, with the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Thailand, General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Thai Prime Minister praised the bilateral relations, stressing the importance of the Saudi-Thai ties, which serve the interests of the two countries, citing the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to Thailand and the positive results that resulted from this visit in terms of strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the Speaker of the Shura Council and the Saudi Ambassador to Thailand, Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suhaibani.

Source: Saudi Press Agency