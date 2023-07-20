Ithra Attracts Over 3 Million Visitors to Date

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has attracted, since its opening in 2018, more than three million visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom. The centre has made outstanding contributions in supporting the country’s progress towards enriching knowledge, unlocking creative talents and developing original content through exhibitions, events and initiatives highlighting the Kingdom’s cultural and civilizational heritage worldwide.

Ithra aims to spread knowledge, stimulate inspiration, support innovation, and empower the culture and arts domain in the Kingdom with local talents capable of initiating a cultural movement, investing in human capabilities, and enriching the creative and cultural life in the Kingdom.

During the past five years, thanks to local, regional and international programs, events and initiatives, Ithra has achieved many successes.

Source: Saudi Press Agency