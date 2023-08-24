Trade balance deficit down 10% in H1 of 2023

The trade balance deficit has gone down by 10% in the first half of this year, dropping to JD4.454 billion from JD4.947 billion during the same period last year. The Department of Statistics’ monthly report released on Thursday showed that national exports (products manufactured by local institutions and companies) rose by 2.3% to JD4.198 billion during January to June 2023, compared to JD4.104 billion for the same period last year. A report indicates that the value of total exports (including local and imported products that were re-exported) has increased by 0.9% to reach jd4.514 billion by the end of June, compared to the same period last year, where the value was 4.473 billion dinars. In terms of re-exports, the value was JD316 million in the first half of this year, which is a decrease of 14.4% compared to JD369 million in the same period last year. Additionally, imports decreased in value by 4.8% to reach JD8.968 billion in the first half of this year, compared to JD9.420 billion for the same period last year. In June of 2023, the total exports had a value of JD831 million, which is a decrease of 15.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. National exports had a value of JD783 million, and re-exports were valued at 48 million dinars during the same month. National exports decreased by 13.7 percent, and the value of re-exports decreased by 40 percent in comparison to the same month last year. Moreover, imports in June topped JD1.320 billion, a decrease of 29.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. According to the report, the trade balance deficit decreased by 44.1 percent in June 2023, reaching JD489 million in comparison to the same month of the previous year.

Source: Jordan News Agency