Senate committee, Moroccan envoy talk ties

The Senate’s Jordanian-Moroccan Brotherhood Committee, headed by Senator Muhammad Daoudia, discussed Thursday with Chargé d’Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in Amman Adel Oussi Hamou ways to enhance joint relations, especially parliamentary and economic ones. During the meeting, Daoudia underscored the strength of the Jordanian-Moroccan relations and the distinguished level they have reached and the joint commitment to developing them in various fields, especially economic, investment, educational and tourism areas. He pointed out that Jordan and Morocco see eye-to-eye on various regional and international political issues, especially the Palestinian cause, lauding the position of King Mohammed VI, who is also the Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee of the Arab League, and Morocco’s strong support for Jordan regarding the historical Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. In turn, Hamou described relations as “strong and solid,” adding that they are witnessing continuous development. He also pointed to joint coordination and ongoing communication on various Arab, regional and international issues. He stressed that Morocco is looking to strengthen relations in all fields, particularly the educational, tourism and commercial fields.

Source: Jordan News Agency