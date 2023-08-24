Ministry calls on telecom firms to cease adjustments to prepaid line tariffs

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged the telecom companies to halt any adjustment to prepaid line tariffs. This includes imposing operational charges on consumption-based lines, or revising current offers to higher tariffs with added internet packages, and implementing them on existing subscribers. In a press release issued on Thursday, the ministry called on each company to reassess the mechanism for applying any new offers, while allowing current subscribers the flexibility to decide between maintaining their existing offers or switching to any newly introduced options provided by the firm. The ministry confirmed its intention to implement the legal actions outlined in the Competition Law, highlighting that a study conducted by the Competition Directorate revealed that the behavior of the three mobile phone companies resulted in a rise in prices for mobile communication services targeted at prepaid subscribers without giving them the option to freely choose between retaining their existing offers or transitioning to new ones. It is noteworthy that the Competition Law strictly forbids, with legal repercussions, any practices, alliances, or agreements, whether explicit or implicit, that violate or restrict competition. This includes activities aimed at fixing prices of goods, service fees, sales conditions, and similar actions.

Source: Jordan News Agency