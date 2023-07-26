SPC member participate in commemoration of anniversary of aggression crimes against villages of al-Sarari in Taiz

Supreme Political Council Member Jaber al-Wahbani, along with Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, on Wednesday participated in the central event that commemorating the seventh anniversary of the crimes of aggression and the US-Saudi siege on al-Sarari villages in Taiz province, killing and displacing their residents, in conjunction with the Ashura anniversary.

Al-Wahbani indicated, during the event held by the people of al-Sarari villages in Sana’a, that this painful memory evokes in the hearts the sacrifices of those heroes from the people and residents of al-Sarari villages who were subjected to crimes and reveal the extent of the ugliness and brutality of the aggression and its mercenaries and their bloodshed.

He said “The crimes of murder, siege and displacement affected many families in the villages and districts of Sabir al-Mawadim, Mashra’a, Hadnan, and others, included many honorable families and not even the historical graves and mosques were spared.

Al-Wahabani added “We remember the sacrifices of al-Junaid family, al-Rumaima family, al-Sarari and others in every moment, and we derive from them the values of steadfastness and redemption.”

He stressed that these criminal practices reflect the explicit trend supported by the countries of the aggression coalition with the blessing of America and Britain, and that they are the best evidence that they are the people and source of terrorism.

Al-Wahbani added “We can say that we fought the battles and achieved victories that must be translated on the ground in confronting the forces of evil, the tails of labor and destructive ideas, moving forward in developing and building the country, and advancing the country under a wise leadership that sets its sights on advancing the country.”

Al-Wahbani affirmed that the patience and steadfastness of the Yemeni people throughout the years of aggression stemmed from faith in Allah and his just cause, and this was embodied in confronting the forces of aggression and achieving successive victories in various fields.

For his part, bin Habtoor indicated the importance of commemorating this memory to stand before the sacrifices of this rebel, who paid his life for the victory that was achieved for the Republic of Yemen over the forces of aggression led by Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, explaining that the September 21 revolution was not a specific region or province, but rather a revolution for all Yemenis.

He said “When one witnesses these crimes in one of the largest Yemeni provinces, this matter reinforces the basic idea that the Yemeni revolution is not a region or sect, but rather the revolution of all Yemenis.”

He added “The enemies tried by various means to distort the September 21 revolution, and they recruited all their media and their mouthpieces in order to establish with local, regional, Arab and global public opinion that it is only a revolution of a family and a group of people.”

