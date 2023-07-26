Speaker of Shura Council renews condemnation of extremist actions affected burning of Holy Quran

Shura council on Wednesday renewed its condemnation and denunciation of the continuation of extremist acts that affected copies of the Holy Quran by burning and tearing copies by extremists in Denmark and Sweden in front of the Arab and Islamic embassies.

The council called on the Arab and Islamic world to stand firmly against these extremist and hostile acts against Islam and Islamic sanctities and to activate the economic and diplomatic boycott with those countries to prevent the recurrence of such crimes, which confirm that they are not individual acts, but deliberate and planned acts within the series of conspiracies targeting religion and Islamic symbols and sanctities.

It called on the Association of Senates and Shura Councils in Africa and the Arab world to work on holding an urgent meeting with the Organization of the Islamic Conference to stand up to the successive actions that offend Muslims in the world, and to call for a diplomatic boycott of Danish and Swedish goods.

The council also called on the National Salvation Government to oblige the Ministry of Industry and Trade to follow up on the implementation of its decision to ban the import of Swedish and Danish products, and to work to stop the activity of companies and brands that are still dealing with the products of those countries, and to tighten control over land and sea ports to prevent the entry of those goods.

