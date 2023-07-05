Works minister says gov’t keen to continue coordination with partners in governorate councils

The Works Minister in Jordan, Maher Abul Samen, said Wednesday that the Ministry of Works “is keen to continue coordination with governorate councils to provide quality services for Jordanians.” During a meeting held in the Ministry of Works with the head and members of the Karak Governorate Council, Abul Samen discussed cooperation between the council and the ministry and “issues of common interest,” according to a ministry statement. Abul Samen noted the importance of opening agricultural and rural roads to advance local development according to the available capabilities and priorities determined jointly by the Director of Works of Karak Governorate, a representative member of the Ministry of Works in the Executive Council of the governorate and the governorate council.

Source: Jordan News Agency