  • Date: July 19, 2026

Royal Air Force Intercepts Four Drones Over National Airspace

Aqaba: Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted and downed four unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) that entered the country's airspace over the past 24 hours, according to a military source at the General Command of the Armed Forces. The source confirmed that the interceptions resulted in no casualties or material damage.

According to Jordan News Agency, the Armed Forces reaffirmed their comprehensive readiness to confront any aerial threats, including drones or missiles. They stated that all necessary operational measures continue to be deployed to secure national airspace and safeguard citizens.

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