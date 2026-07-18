Military Delegation Inspects Jordanian Peacekeeping Aviation Unit in DR Congo

Aqaba: A Jordanian military delegation, led by the Commander of the King Abdullah II Air Base, visited the Jordan Helicopter Unit Congo/2, which operates under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO): The delegation received a briefing from the unit commander regarding assigned operational tasks, technical and combat readiness, facility workflows, and humanitarian deployments conducted in support of the United Nations stabilization mandate.

According to Jordan News Agency, during the deployment review, the delegation met with MONUSCO Force Commander Lieutenant General Ulisses de Mesquita Gomes to discuss joint operational frameworks, current security dynamics, and the tactical role performed by the Jordanian unit within the international mission.

Delegation leadership commended the operational performance of the unit's personnel, noting that the ongoing participation of the Jordan Armed Forces in international peacekeeping operations reflects national defense capabilities and supports international security frameworks.