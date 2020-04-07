Public Prosecution to pursue coronavirus-infected individuals flouting quarantine orders

Public Prosecution President, Judge Mohammed Shraideh, said Tuesday that a criminal case was filed with the Amman Public Prosecutor General against a person with the coronavirus, who knowingly contacted others, exposing them to infection, in violation of the defense order on quarantine.

Shraideh said that the Public Prosecution will go after “anyone who is infected with such a virus and does not commit to the quarantine orders, or flout the relevant instructions of the Ministry of Health, and thus expose the healthy to such an epidemic, as this constitutes a crime punishable by the valid laws.”

He explained that the Public Prosecution will refer anyone, who “causes harm to others”, to the judiciary to face punishment.

Source: Jordan News Agency