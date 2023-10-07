KSrelief Distributes 3600 School Bags in Somalia

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 3,600 school bags in the districts of Wabri, Hamrweyn, Hamar Jajab, and Shingani in the Banadir district of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. The distribution has benefited 3,600 individuals as part of a project aimed at securing and distributing educational bags equipped with stationery for students in the Federal Republic of Somalia.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. The goal is to support the educational sector in countries in need, enhance the educational environment, and provide essential study supplies for male and female students.

Source: Saudi Press Agency