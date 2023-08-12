Amman Summer Festival kicked off activities

Events of Amman Summer Festival on Friday evening kicked off in Al Hussein Gardens, by a concert performed by the Jordanian singer, Nida’a Sharara, in presence of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh. The festival’s launching ceremony was attended by a large number of citizens and senior public officials. Meanwhile, Saturday will see a slew of artistic and entertainment activities and a show performed by Ma’an folkloric band, according to a GAM statement. The GAM-organized festival will continue until Sunday, August 20, and the municipality secured free transportation from the outdoor parking lots to activities held inside Al Hussein Gardens venues. The festival, which is being held for the 15th consecutive year, attracts a group of Jordanian artistic singers, folkloric performances representing Jordanian heritage, and theatrical shows, while providing an area of child entertainment, the statement said.

Source: Jordan News Agency