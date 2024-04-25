Zahid Group is recognized as a “Top Employer in the Middle East for 2024”

“We start with integrity and end with excellence.”

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Zahid Business Park, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, 18 January 2024, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Top Employers Institute recognized Zahid Group as a Top Employer in the Middle East for 2024, placing the group among the top 10% employers in KSA.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognizes excellence in people’s practices and helps accelerate them to enrich the world of work. It allows participating companies to be validated, certified, and recognized as employers of choice. Established over 30 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified 2,300 organizations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.

The certification was granted following an extensive assessment of the group’s integrated human resources practices across the examined International Companies in six domains and twenty sub-topics, thoroughly auditing the policies and practices. This achievement endorses Zahid Group’s shared values and best-in-class people practices, highlighting the areas for further improvement and development.

Amr W. Zawawi, The Group Human Resource Manager, said, “Being recognized as a “Top Employer in the Middle East for 2024” is a true testament to the Group’s passion for its people, commitment to its shared values, and dedication to excellence. This opportunity is worth seizing to congratulate all Zahid Group members and leadership for accomplishing this achievement; this will serve as an incentive to maintain the same approach, starting with integrity and ending with excellence.”

