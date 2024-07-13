PSD nabs armed, dangerous ‘wanted’ suspect in Southern Shuna

The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Criminal Investigation Department (CID) agents Friday raided the whereabouts of a armed and dangerous “wanted” criminal, who is hunted down for eight cases of murder, kidnapping, and drugs in Southern Shuna region.

The official confirmed that the security force successfully arrested the suspect and seized his firearm, after firing shots at the CID agents.

In a related context, the spokesperson said Amman’s CID personnel completed the investigation into the assault of unknown and masked individual on a person inside a dessert shop in the capital, after the suspect attacked the victim with a sharp object in the face.

The spokesperson noted investigations and efforts to gather information over continuous days enabled police investigators to identify and arrest the unknown attacker, who confessed to commit the crime due to a previous dispute.

Source: Jordan News Agency