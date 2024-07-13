Gaza Strip: 61 people killed, war toll up to 38,443

Israeli forces carried out four massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, and 61 bodies and 129 injured people arrived in hospitals, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Apart from these massacres, more than 71 displaced people were killed this morning in Israeli bombardment and air strikes in Al Mawasi near Khan Younis, the ministry said.

The latest figures raised to 38,443 the death toll from the ongoing aggression, which began on October 7, and the total number of injuries to 88,481, many in critical condition, it said in its daily update.

Source: Jordan News Agency