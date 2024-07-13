Jordan imported 900k mobile devices in 1st half 2024-Stakeholder

The total value of cellular devices imported into the local market during the first half of this year stood at JD75 million, compared to about JD74 million for the same period last year.

A total of 900,000 cellular devices were imported during the January-June period of 2024, compared to 729,000 devices for the same period last year.

In a statement to “Petra,” Head of Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors (Vision), Ahmed Alloush, said the first half of this year witnessed a “remarkable” disparity in the prices of cellular devices for different types.

Alloush pointed to the increase in smartphone exports in the global market during the first half of this year, as India recorded a “significant” jump in mobile phone exports by 40.5%, thanks to government initiatives, primarily the production-linked incentives program, which attracted major manufacturing companies.

On the other hand, mobile phone exports from China and Vietnam witnessed a decline during the same period, as China’s exports went down

from $136.3 billion in 2023, compared with $132.5 billion in the current year, while Vietnam’s exports decreased from $31.9 billion to $26.27 billion.

In this context, Alloush stressed that changes in the global market have a “direct” impact on the local market, as Jordan’s imports depend “heavily” on mobile devices imported from China and Vietnam.

Source: Jordan News Agency