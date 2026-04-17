  • Date: April 18, 2026

PSD Investigates Woman Over Insult to National Flag Day

Amman: The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson announced that the Cybercrime Unit has continued its investigation into a widely circulated video showing a woman offending Jordan's Flag Day.

According to Jordan News Agency, authorities were able to identify the woman and issued a notice to locate her. On the morning of this day, she voluntarily reported to the Cybercrime Unit following the notice, where an official investigation was initiated.

The spokesperson confirmed that legal proceedings will be taken against her in accordance with applicable laws.

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